Gen Weber, age 90, of Rice Lake, formerly of Long Lake, went home to the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Gen was born on July 29, 1931, in Rice Lake to Gussie and Ella Dostal. She was raised on the family farm and attended Sunnyside School in the town of Oak Grove and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1948 at age 16. She worked as a waitress and bank teller until she met her husband, Richard (Dick) Weber and they were married on October 10, 1953. Dick and Gen spent the next 10 years moving around the country to seven different Air Force bases and growing their family. Near the end of her husband Dick’s 20 year Air Force career, they decided to put down permanent roots and bought their home on Long Lake in 1963, where they raised their five children and enjoyed hosting get-togethers with friends and relatives. As her children got older, Gen had more free time and began working at the Bakery on Main in Rice Lake, where she enjoyed greeting and serving customers, many of whom became lifelong friends. Her customers remember her for her bright smile and warm laughter.
Shortly after they moved to Long Lake, their family became members of Long Lake Lutheran Church. She enjoyed meeting and making new friends and serving in several women’s groups. She was proud to be a part of the women’s group which sewed quilts for overseas missions; this was her greatest passion.
Gen also found pleasure in a variety of hobbies such as polka dancing with Dick, feeding birds, gardening, fishing, and doing crossword puzzles. Gen and Dick made an annual camping trip to the Bayfield Apple Festival. She was a fan of the Haugen baseball teams and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Gen is survived by four children, Gary (Karen), Dale (Sue), Donna Bryant (Shaun), Warren (Wenhong) and daughter-in-law Stephanie Weber; fourteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; who will dearly miss their mom, grandma and great-grandma. She is also survived by her brothers, Don Dostal (Caroline) and Dick Dostal; and sisters-in-law, Mary Dostal and Margel Dostal. Gen is preceded in death by her son, Paul in 2016; her husband, Dick in 2017; brothers, Wilfred Dostal, Gussie Dostal Jr., Jerry Dostal, and sister, Naomi Chermack.
Funeral services will be held at the Long Lake Lutheran Church, Sarona on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at noon with visitation taking place for one hour prior to the service and a luncheon to follow. A private burial will be held at a later date at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is handling the services for the family.
