Gene Bussewitz, son of Alfred Bussewitz and Pearl (Dunemann) Bussewitz, was born in Amery, WI on February 19, 1947, along with his identical twin brother John. He attended Turtle Lake Schools and graduated from high school in 1965, attended University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and graduated with a B.S. in Accounting in 1969. In January, 1969 he enlisted in the Peace Corp. In April, 1970 he was inducted into the military and served in the US Army and was honorably discharged in October of 1971. Gene began his career in Minneapolis for a non-profit and in 1975 he joined Verizon/GTE which began his 27-year telecommunications accounting career. After 3 years of early retirement, he went back to work for Chibardun/Mosaic where he stayed for 10 more years. He officially retired to Cumberland, WI where he enjoyed a life of traveling, playing golf, pontooning, gardening, and spending time with his family. Church was always at the forefront, and according to Gene, “Life is busy, life is certainly hectic, but ‘too busy’ for God has not been an option for my callings. Volunteering and serving where I am qualified makes me feel good, keeps me active, and allows me to be at peace with the One”.
Survived by wife of 39 years, Connie (Chubb) Bussewitz; children: Paige (Mark Kirkeby) Johnson of Minneapolis, MN; Zach Bussewitz of Estes Park, CO; Thor Bussewitz of Madison, WI; grandchildren: Orion Peytchev-Bussewitz; Kaiya Peytcheva-Bussewitz; Roscoe Colt; siblings: Morris (Percy) Bussewitz; sister-in-law: Diane Bussewitz; numerous nieces, nephews and good friends.
