Gene Bergman, 72, of Rice Lake, WI went home to the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday January 11, 2022. Gene was born to Carl and Blanche Bergman and grew up in Sarona, WI. Gene met and married the love of his life, Kathy Wille, on May 20th 1972. Together they raised three sons, Scott (Karen), Brian (Laura), and Tony (Kasey).
Gene served in the Army National Guard for 6 years. After working for 40 years at Lampert Lumber Yards, Gene drove for ADRC, where he truly enjoyed meeting and helping others. He also volunteered in the community for many years and enjoyed all of the friends he made along the way.
He was very proud of his family sharing his love of hunting, fishing and card playing with his boys and seven grandsons, Benjamin, Nicholas, Will, Jacob, Nathan, Luke and Jack.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Blanche Bergman and brother Bobby all of Sarona, WI.
He is survived by his wife; three sons; seven grandsons; sister, Vivian Bergman of Sarona, WI; brother, Dennis (Judy Borton) Bergman of Cameron, WI; many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in Sarona Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
