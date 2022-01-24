Gary Wuethrich age 75 of Stone Lake passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Lakeview Medical in Rice Lake with his wife at his side.  He was born March 11, 1946 in Rice Lake to John and June Wuethrich.  Gary was married to Kathy Reinke on October 6, 1984 in Hayward.

He worked several jobs including LP Wood Products, L&L Excavating, Push, Inc. and also owned Brill Oil with his father and the Kattyshack Restaurant.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and his Harley Davidson which was his pride and joy.  He also enjoyed his winters in Mississippi in his motorhome.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, two daughters Angela (Mike), Cleo (Paul) of Hayward; sisters Sandy Weber (John), Linda Saffert (Ray) and Bonnie (Dan), all of Rice Lake.  Several grandchildren Jessica, Janna, Hayley, Shane, Ashley, Cory, Dakota; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and June and a sister Darlene Roan.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

                  

