Gary Hasart, age 58, of Cameron, WI died Friday, October 1st, 2021 at his home. He was born December 26th, 1962 to Jacob “Dean” and Shirley (Stenseth) Hasart at Barron. He was raised and attended school at Cameron where he graduated in 1981. He went on to attend UW-Superior and WITI at Rice Lake. Riding his Harley on a beautiful fall day was his passion and he loved his work designing new things. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Gary was a very positive person, had an infectious smile, enjoyed life and was a friend to everyone he met.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents and brother: Jim Hasart. He is survived by his sisters: Carol (Dave) Jalowitz of Cameron and Vickie (Bruce) Tourville of New Richmond; sister-in-law: Julie Hasart of Rice Lake; nieces and nephews: Jeremy (Courtney) Jalowitz, Kylie (Matt) Scholtz, Jessie (Luke) Dahlberg, Chris (Amanda) Jalowitz, Keith (Marissa) and Tasha (Dillon) Tourville; as well as many grandnieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life was held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, October 11th at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron. There was be a time for sharing remembrances beginning at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
