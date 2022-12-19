Gary F. Strong, of Birchwood, WI passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center – Rice Lake.

He was born November 27, 1942 in Aurora, IL.  Gary was married to Patricia (Hills) Strong on November 14, 1970.  He was stationed in Vietnam.  He returned home to work at Vendo and was a Firefighter in Aurora, IL for 26 years, retiring as Assistant Chief.  They moved to Birchwood, WI after retirement.  Gary began to teach Fire Science at Northwood Technical College for another 20 years.

