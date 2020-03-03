Gary Sharpley, 56, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Mayo Health System in Eau Claire, WI with his loving family by his side.
Gary was born at Rice Lake, WI on July 1st, 1963 to Frederick and Nancy (Selkow) Sharpley.
Gary grew up on the family farm south of Cameron, WI. He attended Cameron Schools and was active in football, wrestling, and also in 4-H as a member of the Prairie Lake Eagles. He was baptized and confirmed at Prairie Lake Covenant Church in rural Chetek. Gary moved his family to the Menomonie area where he has lived for the past 27 years. He had worked at various places over the years including, most recently, Brightwood Quality Millworks. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for the Menomonie Fire Department for a number of years.
Gary was a fun-loving man who marched to his drum. He was devoted to his family and was always there for his children and grandchildren. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved making others laugh and you always felt like you could be yourself around him. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Gary leaves behind his children, Mark and Rebecca Sharpley, Christopher and Nickalous Palmer-Sharpley; his grandchildren, MacKenzie, Emily, Sophia, Trinity, and Scarlet Sharpley, along with Joshua, Shane, Anthony and Benjamin Crofton; mother, Nancy Sharpley and sister, Robin Sharpley; brothers, Ernie and Brian Sharpley along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his father and an infant son, Gregary.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI from 12:00 p.m. noon until 3:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life and fireworks being planned for Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at the family farm in rural Cameron.
