Fred (Hobo) Galan, age 71, passed away in Palmview, TX from complications of pneumonia. He was born November 22, 1949 in Gerlinden, Germany where he lived until age 2 when his parents immigrated to the United States.
He grew up in Rockford, IL, the oldest of six siblings. He eventually moved to Milwaukee, WI where he met his first wife and together they had a son, Keith. They later got divorced and in 1980 he married the love of his life, Kim. On March 28th they celebrated 41 years of marriage.
Fred loved to travel and was happy to tell people that he camped in all of the lower 48 states. This summer he had been planning on camping in Alaska. In 1991 he bought Hobo's Hideout on Long Lake and had that business for 24 years. In 2014 he retired and became a full time rver and continued his travels throughout the U.S. and Canada. Fred loved meeting new people and connecting with old friends.
He loved the Green Bay Packers, having Packer parties in the bar, putting on the annual corn roast, campfires, trains and putting around the lake on his pontoon. He will be deeply missed by many but mostly by his wife, Kim and their two son's, Ken (Katie) and Kevin (Melissa).
He is survived by his sisters, Mary (Dan) Jaworowski, Chris (Dave) Hoey and Elizabeth (Derek) Flom; along with a bevy of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Zenta and by his two brothers, Paul and Harry.
