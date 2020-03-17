Franklin D. Biernat, 72, passed away March 15, at his home in Rice Lake, WI. Born May 6, 1947, son of the late Frank and Ceil (Derusha) Biernat, he graduated from Marinette High School class of 1967. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged in June of 1973. Franklin was a member of VFW Post 1887, Menominee, MI. and VFW Post 0194, Cameron, WI. October 2, 1971 he married Marlene A. Fritz in Marinette, WI.
He enjoyed being a guitarist in many local bands and church bands and also spending time with his family on camping trips.
In 2000 he moved from Marinette to Rice Lake to continue his career as a machinist for American Excelsior, retiring in 2015.
Franklin is survived by, his wife, Marlene of 48 years; two daughters, Kimberly (Dale) Wendt of Rice Lake, and Nicole Lange of Marinette;
Grandchildren, Hope, Grace, Faith, Hannah, Hunter, Madison, and Kira; In-laws, Joe (Lynette) Brosig, Mike (Diane) Fritz, and Markie Fritz.
Also survived by many nephews and nieces.
Along with his parents, Franklin was preceded in death by, sisters, Gladys Marcus and Elaine May; brothers, Robert Miller and Gary Miller; Parents in-law, Harold and Mary "Liz" Fritz; and brother-in-law, Dennis Fritz.
A wake will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home from (331 S. Ellis Ave. Peshtigo, WI. 54157) from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A small service will follow with Pastor Luke Myslik officiating.
