Frank Darrah, age 94, of Barron, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was born to Charles and Florence Darrah of rural Barron on April 3, 1926. Frank graduated from Barron High School in 1943. He drove school bus for a year after graduation and then worked for a neighboring farmer until 1950 when he was drafted. He served two years active duty in Korea from 1950–1952 in the United States Army. Upon discharge from the Army, he returned to Barron and worked at the creamery in Cameron. He married Carol (Egstad) in 1955. He continued to work for the creamery for 12 years and then worked at Bibbey Body Works in Rice Lake until he retired.
Franks hobbies included deer hunting, fishing, golfing, and wood-working. His greatest passion was singing. He also sang in the church choir and was invited to sing hundreds of solos for weddings, funerals, and special events. Frank was a charter member of the Heart of the North Barbershop Chorus in Barron and sang tenor with them for 25 years. For a short time he belonged to a quartet called the “Uncalled Four.” He loved singing and his family has many fond memories of his vocal accomplishments.
Frank is survived by his children, Susan (Pat) McCabe of Shawano, WI and Diane (Ron) Terrell of Longwood, FL, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his siblings.
A memorial service for Frank will be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church in Cameron. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron.
Local arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.