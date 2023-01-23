Frank (Bud) Norman Weiss, age 90, of Rice Lake, WI received his crown of everlasting life on Friday, January 13th, 2023 at Woodstone Senior Living Center in Rice Lake after a series of short illnesses.
He was born November 1,1932 to Frank and Julia (Brantner) Weiss on the family farm near Cleghorn, WI. Frank graduated from St. Patrick’s High School in Eau Claire in 1950. After graduation, Frank attended Wisconsin State College at Eau Claire before enlisting in the U.S. Army where he proudly served his nation from 1952-1955, including two years served in Germany in the Signal Corps. He married the love of his life, Beverly Weiss (Schilling) on June 18, 1955 at Epiphany Lutheran Church in Eau Claire WI. They lived in Beloit, WI where their two children (Kristi and Kelli) were born. They returned to the Eau Claire area in 1959 where Frank began his career working in the lumber industry. In 1967 they moved to La Crosse where Frank worked in management for the millwork industry, a position he held until his retirement in Oshkosh in 1994. Frank and Bev then became snowbirds as they split their time between volunteering at the EAA in Oshkosh and Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek, WI. For 27 years they enjoyed the warm winters of Mesa, AZ as residents of Valle Del Oro doing many volunteer activities. In June of 2022, Frank and Bev relocated to Rice Lake, WI to be closer to family and friends.
