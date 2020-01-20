Frances Willger, age 93 years, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake. She was born on March 7, 1926 in Rice Lake, WI to Joseph and Mary (nee Lastufka)Dostal. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1944. She was a loving mother, hardworking homemaker and friend to all. She had a passion for gardening and was an avid baker known for her kolaches and tea rings. Frances was an active and dedicated member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, Dobie. She was a devout and faithful woman who prayed the mass and rosary daily with EWTN. She shared her faith with others at every opportunity. Frances is survived by her 13 children, Joseph Jr. (Beverly), Br. John, Mary (Richard), Edward (Cindy), Thomas (Catherine), Kathryn (James), Angela, Reverend Gerard, Anne (John), Frances (Alan), Veronica (Jose), Anthony (Traci) and Elizabeth (Jeffrey); twenty-six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Leona (James) Didier; sister-in-law, Zita Willger and brother-in-law, Paul Willger. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives, as well as friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph; brothers, Norbert, Joseph, Charles; sisters, Veronica, Regina, Marie and Rita Dostal; as well as son-in-law, Kevin Poirier and granddaughter, Amy Wahlstrom. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake, WI. With a rosary at 7:15 p.m. Visitation will also begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 25 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dobie, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be immediately following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to EWTN (Eternal Word Television Network) or St. Croix Catholic School, Stillwater, MN are appreciated.
Frances T. Willger
