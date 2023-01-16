RIDER, Frances “Louise”, 73, of Exeland and formerly of Greenville, South Carolina ,died January 10, 2023 in Cornell.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Rider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments