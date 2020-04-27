Frances Wright, age 81, of Brill, WI died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Meadowbrook at Chetek, WI.

She was born on July 9, 1938 in Baraboo, WI to Loren and Marie (Guethlein) Tarpley.  Fran graduated from the Prairie de Sac High School in 1956 and was married to Harlow Wright on April 19, 1958 in Lodi, WI.  She had worked at Mikana Inn, Dev’s Restaurant, Country Inn, Mama’s Gate Bar and the Wagon Wheel in Brill since 1998.  Fran was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Brill.

She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Kemp of Brill; a son, Michael (Missy) Wright of Rice Lake; four grandchildren, Terry, Nicky, Steve and Ashley; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Esther Dibble of Lodi, Dorothy Kruger of Lodi and Judy Richards of Lodi; a sister-in-law, Linda Tarpley of Rockford, IL; many nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her husband, Harlow Wright; a son, Loren Wright; twin great-grandchildren; her parents, Loren and Marie Tarpley; a brother, Clinton Tarpley

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.

