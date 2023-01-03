Foster Wilfred Dunwiddie, age 97, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Rice Lake.

Foster was born on January 29, 1925 in Fox Lake, WI to Walter and Ina (Edgerton) Dunwiddie, and grew up in Port Washington, WI. After graduating from Port Washington High School he became a private first class in the US Army, 1943-1946, European Theatre of Operations. He earned a Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering, University of Wisconsin, 1948; Bachelor of Architecture, University of Minnesota, 1951; and Master of Architecture, University of Minnesota, 1979.

