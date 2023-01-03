Everett Loren Tillung-dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend-passed away peacefully at home in Eau Claire, WI on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Everett was born in 1935 to Iver and Alice Tillung in Rice Lake, WI where he graduated from high school. Everett served in the Army and the Army reserves as a cook. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Army Meritorious Service Medal. In addition, Everett worked at Red Owl, Handy Mart, and Kwik Café Coffee before retiring in 2003.

