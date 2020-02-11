Evelyn Lawton, age 103, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake. She was born on May 4, 1916 in Barron, WI to Elmer and Mae (Salisbury) Carlson.
After graduating from high school, she was married to Melvin Jensen in 1935 and was later married to Stewart Lawton in 1953.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Lawton of Rice Lake; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Rita Lawton of Rice Lake; a son-in-law, Jim Miller of Lake Tomahawk, WI; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Miller; two sons, Kevin Lawton and Steve Jensen; husband; parents; and a brother, Hale Carlson.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.