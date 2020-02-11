Evelyn Lawton, age 103, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake. She was born on May 4, 1916 in Barron, WI to Elmer and Mae (Salisbury) Carlson.  

After graduating from high school, she was married to Melvin Jensen in 1935 and was later married to Stewart Lawton in 1953.  

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Lawton of Rice Lake; a son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Rita Lawton of Rice Lake; a son-in-law, Jim Miller of Lake Tomahawk, WI; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Miller; two sons, Kevin Lawton and Steve Jensen; husband; parents; and a brother, Hale Carlson.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Lawton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments