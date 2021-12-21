Evelyn (Erickson) Peterson, age 88, of Barron, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire.
She was born June 8, 1933, to Alfred and Alvilda (Powel) Erickson in Rice Lake. Evelyn was raised and attended school in Barron. After high school, she moved to St. Paul, Minnesota to work for an insurance company.
On August 21, 1954, she married Melvin Peterson at First Lutheran Church in Barron. She farmed alongside her husband for 38 years and was recognized for being a Century Farm prior to moving to Barron.
Evelyn enjoyed playing the piano, reading, gardening, and baking. She was a devoted member of First Lutheran Church, where she served on numerous committees and volunteered at the Barron Hospital. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Larry (Roxane) of Barron and daughter, Vicky Lynn (Butch Hansen) Cordy of Waupaca; grandchildren, Christia (Jon) Armstrong, Andrew Peterson, Tesha (Jeremy) Horvath, AJ (Breann) Cordy, Timothy (Jessica) Cordy and Samantha (Chris) Martin; 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Kitty) Erickson of Barron; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband; parents and sisters, Beverly and Mary.
A funeral service for Evelyn Peterson will be held at First Lutheran Church in Barron on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Mathews officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Thursday morning at the church. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
