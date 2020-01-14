Evelyn Hauck, 102 of Rice Lake passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020.
Evelyn was born June 23, 1917 in Rice Lake to Adolph and Carrie Stodola. She grew up, went to school and lived in the Rice Lake area her entire life.
On April 14, 1936 she married Joseph Hauck and went on to have 12 children. Evelyn loved being around her family and friends whether it was at the house or at work. She enjoyed farming, crocheting, baking and many other crafts.
Evelyn is survived by children; Joann (James) Stimers of Rice Lake, Donna (Norman) Pokorny of Sarona, LaVonne Davis of Oviedo, FL, Lana Sullivain of Peoria, AZ, Patricia Hauck of Rice Lake, Dale (Linda) Hauck of Kenosha, Frank (Linda) Hauck of Kenosha, David (Mary) Hauck of Ham Lake, Jerry (Jan) Hauck of Oak Grove, MN, Lumir (Connie) Hauck, Patrick (Sue) Hauck, 28 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and her siblings; Mardell and Don.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph in 1986; daughter, Mavis Emerson, grandchildren, Rodney Buessuer, Dan Blechinger and Shania Pokorny and eight brothers, four sisters.
Funeral services for Evelyn will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie. With visitation starting one hour prior. Burial will be at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is assisting the family.
