Evah M. Garcia, age 14, of Rice Lake, WI died Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She was born on July 10th, 2008 to Tyson & Allyssa (Steffen) Garcia at Port Townsend, WA. The family later moved to Hawaii where she attended the 4th grade. She then moved to Rice Lake, WI where she started in the 5th grade and was currently in the 9th grade at Rice Lake High School. Evah was a sweet, kind & loving person. She was loved by all who knew her. She loved animals, spending time with her friends and was very artistic. She also enjoyed ballet, which she started at the age of 3.
Evah was preceded in death by her father, grandfather Ron Garcia and great grandfather Donald Trott. She is survived by her mother Ally of Rice Lake, brothers; Malachi Garcia of Spooner, WI, Roman Tavoi of Rice Lake, WI and Elijah Garcia of California, sisters; Ariel Garcia of Tennesee and Jazlena Basty of Ladysmith, WI; grandfather Mark Steffen of Rice Lake, grandparents Teresa Garner of Tennesee, Melissa & Glenn Reeves of Washington, great grandparent; Oscar Swonger of Spooner, Arlane Swonger of Washington and Vicki Trott of Spooner, uncles; Tate (Patrice) Garcia of Spooner, Titus (Mel) Garcia of Florida and Glennon Reeves, Jr. of Louisiana, aunts; Patricia Reeves of Spokane, WA and Sarah Steffen of St. Croix Falls, WI, as well as many cousins, other relatives and friends.
