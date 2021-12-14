Eugene Effertz, 79, passed away December 7, 2021. He was born June 5, 1942, in Minneapolis, MN to Lawrence John and Frances Mary (Kinkela) Effertz. He grew up in Cumberland, WI.
He married Belinda Gregor on August 30, 1969, they have three children: Jeremy (Kimberly) Effertz, Rachael (Todd) Hartman, and Joshua (Jessica) Effertz; five grandchildren: Teygaen Hartman, Zachary Effertz, Sydney Effertz, Tryntaen Hartman, and Nicholas Effertz; brother, Mark Picozzi; sister, Maureen (Mark) Jirsa; nephew, Anthony Picozzi, and niece, Cali Jirsa. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence (killed in WWII) and Frances; his step-father, Anthony Picozzi; and his sister, Katherine Mary Effertz.
Eugene loved the woods, camping and campfires. He loved trains and talked about the times his Aunt Marie and Uncle Mel would take him on train rides to visit their many relatives.
Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake with visitation one hour prior.
Private interment at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
