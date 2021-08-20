Eugene Hanley, 84, of Rice Lake died Saturday, August 14,2021 at Woodstone Memory Care. He was born February 15, 1937 in Anoka MN to Clement and Maude (Backus) Hanley. Gene was raised in Anoka and graduated from Anoka Senior High School in 1955. He entered the Air Force soon after graduation and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands at a remote radar site. After leaving military service he settled in Champlin, MN where he met his future wife, Marie. They were married on August 1, 1964. He was employed at Federal Ammunition from 1959 until his retirement in 1996. In 1989 they moved to Alexandria, MN to operate Lake Carlos Marina for 10 years. They retired to Rice Lake, WI to be closer to their children.
Gene was proud of his military service and work at Federal. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, golfing and an occasional game of cribbage.
Gene is survived by his children: John (Robin) Hanley of Minong, Thomas Hanley of Golden Valley, MN, and Maureen (Mark) Wagers of Wausau; grandchildren: Jamie Hanley, Rachel Hanley, Jordan Hanley, Lauren Hanley, Annaliese Wagers, and Elias Wagers; great grandchildren: Landon, Jaxon and Kinsley; sister: Karen (John) Orr, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Gene was preceded in death by his parents: Clement and Maude Hanley, his wife: Marie, and his son, Mark.
A private burial service will be at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Father Ed Anderson officiating.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
