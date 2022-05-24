Erwin ‘Lynn’ Leonard Krekula, 80, of Cumberland, WI passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at home. He was born October 17, 1941 in South Dakota and grew up in Minnesota with his parents Ludwig and Lillian Krekula. Lynn worked for many years as a dental technician. He loved gardening and upscaling, also known as being a ‘trash bandit’. Known for his thriftiness, he was willing to share anything he had with those in need. He adopted any and all stray cats but his favorite pet was his dog Spanky. He preferred ice cream to any other food and believed dessert was best served first. After his cancer diagnosis in November, we knew our time was limited and thankfully we were able to get as much time with him as we did. Our beloved Erwin went to his eternal home in the early morning hours on Sunday. We knew this day was inevitable, but when the time came, it was quicker than any of us were ready for. We take solace knowing that he is no longer in pain, and is walking on streets of gold in heaven with his loving savior. Erwin is survived by his wife: Eileen (Christianson) Krekula; children: Jason Krekula, Nathan (Dawna) Krekula, Melinda (Rick) Wiik, Jeremy (Sara) Krekula, and Julie (Rob) Erickson; twenty-two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ludwig and Lillian Krekula; brother: Raymond; and sisters: Phyllis, Sally, Annie, and Delene. Services will be held Saturday, May 21 at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland at 2 PM, with visitation one hour before the service. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Krekula, Jason Krekula, Nathan Krekula, Benjamin Krekula, Austin Krekula, Ryan Reid, Rob Erickson. Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Erwin Krekula as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.