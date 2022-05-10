Elwood Schwers died at his home on April 25, 2022 of IPF, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He died on the date of his 58th wedding anniversary to Joan Hoegger. Butch was born in Monroe Wisconsin to Elwood and Lorna Schwers in 1943. They moved to Rice Lake Wisconsin when he was 4, and he was raised helping run The Butcher Shop, a family owned and run meat market. In 1970, Butch, Joan and their 3 boys segued into dairy farming, which they did for 11 years. Their favorite milk cow, Marlene, also made the big move with them to Montana in 1981 which realized a dream of Butch’s to ranch in the wide open spaces and mountains of Montana. He always had a keen interest in agriculture. Butch also loved sports, especially basketball. One of Butch‘s fondest memories was playing in the final game of the Wisconsin High School State Basketball Championship in 1961. There were no classes at that time and the small town in northern Wisconsin met a large Milwaukee Lincoln team and lost in overtime by two points. Their team is still talked about around Rice Lake.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra Anderson, his wife Joan, three sons Jeff (Shelly), Jason (Kristen), Joel (Holly) and seven grandchildren that he was extremely proud of.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday May 7 at the Big Timber Lutheran Church with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Butch’s name may be made to the Melville Lutheran Church, PO Box 294, Melville, MT 59055 or a charity of one’s choice.
