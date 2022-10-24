CARLSON, Elverta "Vert" Elizabeth, 91, of Rice Lake was born November 19, 1930 and died October 15, 2022 in Rice Lake.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

