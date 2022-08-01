Elsie (Luedke) Newville, age 95, of Rice Lake, WI went to join her Savior on Sunday, July 24th, 2022 at VitaCare Living 2 in Rice Lake. She was born November 11th, 1926 to Edward & Martha (Ulmer) Luedke at Almena where she was raised and attended Almena Midway School. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1944. Elsie worked at Merchandise Mart in Chicago, along with her sister, Olga, until the love of her life returned from WWII to bring her home to Almena. She married Clarence Newville on May 18th, 1946 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Almena. Elsie was a homemaker & later worked in the Clayton School lunch room. She was currently a member of Redeemer Ev. Lutheran Church in Rice Lake.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Clarence of 55 years on May 22nd, 2001, sister: Olga Waters, brother: Edward Luedke & granddaughter: Melinda Newville. She is survived by her children: Linda Marlett of Cedar Rapids, IA, Clarence Jr. “Mike” (Susan) Newville of Holliston, MA & Robert (Ilene) Newville of Cameron, grandchildren: Chad Marlett of Plymouth, MI, Robin (Craig) Wagner of Verona, WI, James (Angela) Marlett of Austin, TX, Patrick (Brandie) Newville of Rice Lake, Rebecca (Nathan) Neis of Lakeville, MN & Matthew Newville of Ashland, MA, great grandchildren: Gabriel, Benjamin, Isaiah & Gideon Newville, Moxin, Wrenley, Willa & Louisa Neis, Owen & Tayla Wagner & Kara Marlett, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.