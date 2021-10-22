Elmer Kreier, age 74 of Barron, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born on December 26, 1946 in Rice Lake to Elmer E. and Georgina Kreier. Elmer married Brenda Boortz at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cameron on March 6, 1965.
Elmer was a hard working dairy farmer and truck driver who enjoyed working in the fields, playing dirty clubs, hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling. He took great pride working on his own equipment. Old Blue was his pride and joy.
He will be deeply missed by his family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda; a son, Kenny; daughter, Michelle (Harley) Brown; grandchildren, Heather (Doug) Voneschen, Kim (Ryan) Scott, Jesse Featherly, Tony Kreier (Shannon Doe), Chase Kreier (Sarah Kruger) and Nicole Kreier (Mason Coblentz); 13 great-grandchildren; his mother, Roxie Kreier; brothers and sisters, John (Sharon), Bill (Kathy), Sue (Jim) Rathke and Scott (Michelle) Howard; brothers-in-law, Errol (Carmen) Boortz and Arlen (Marilyn) Boortz; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death are his birth parents; grandparents, Elmer H. (Maude) Kreier and Ray (Marie) Kruger-Maier and a brother-in-law, Loren Boortz.
A celebration of life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1115 W. Main St., Cameron with Pastor Tylan Dalrymple officiated. Visitation was held 1 hour prior.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona assisted the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
