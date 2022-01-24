Elmer Severson, age 91, of Barronett, WI died Monday, January 17, 2022 in Cumberland, WI.
He was born on December 22, 1930 in Rice Lake to Fred and Delphine (King) Severson. Elmer worked as a machinist for 3M in Cumberland for over 40 years. He was married to Dorothy Becker on August 28, 1954.
He enjoyed his time on his hobby farm, going hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, going to stock car racing and attending Country Jam and Country Fest. Elmer loved being with his family and doing activities with them all.
He is survived by his two daughters, Diane Tiffany and Cheryl Morin; four grandchildren, Nathan (Melissa) Kallsen, Stephanie (Matthew) DeAngelis, Corey (Bethany) Morin and Brandon (Vanessa) Morin; five great grandchildren, Makalyn, Nathan, Madalyn, Oliver and Otis; three sisters-in-law, Edna Organ, Elvera (David) Morgan and Darleen Fladwood; two brothers-in-law, Roger (Barbara) Becker and Alfred (Joyce) Becker; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his parents, Fred and Delphine Severson; his parents-in-law, Charles and Hattie Becker.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in Orchard Beach Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service.
The family would like to thank Monroe Manor in Barron and Cumberland Healthcare for the exceptional care and love that they gave to Elmer.
