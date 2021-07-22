Ellen passed away on July 18th, 2021, in Madison, following a brief illness. She was born on July 20th, 1932, in Birchwood, WI to farmers Lee and Grace Busse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her elder sister, Marjorie Robotka, of Birchwood; her first husband, Paul William Rabenhorst; and her second husband, Leigh Roberts.

She is survived by her sons, Paul Timothy Rabenhorst of Madison and Jesse Rabenhorst of Ocala, Florida; her sister, Nancy Robotka of Birchwood; and her three stepchildren, David (Pam) Roberts, Paul (Mary Jo) Roberts and Carol (Steve) Troxell.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Advent Lutheran Church.

