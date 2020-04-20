Elizabeth Carlson, age 79, of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
She was born September 30, 1940 in Faribault, MN to William “Bill” and Lucille (Fiebiger) Christensen. Liz grew up in Owatonna and graduated from Owatonna High School in 1959 and went on to become a Lab Technician and she worked many years for Dr. Duff in Minneapolis, MN. She was married to Arlen “Skip” Carlson on May 28, 1966 in Minneapolis, MN.
Liz was a ski patrol for many years in which she and Skip loved to downhill ski in the mountains. She also cherished every moment spent with her grandkids, she loved going to the Red Barn Theatre with her neighbors, her flowers, traveling, photography and socializing with her neighbors and friends. Liz loved her family, to help others and cared for everyone she met. Liz lived a full life.
She is survived by a son, Brad Carlson of Barronett, WI; daughter-in-law, Heather Carlson; three grandchildren, Aarianna, Jon and Kyle; a great-grandson, Jaiden; two siblings, Sharon (Howie) Naylor of Chanhassen, MN and Sandra (Willie) Schlobohm of Owatonna, MN; and was loved by all her nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Arlen “Skip” Carlson; her parents, Bill and Lucille Christensen; a brother Bill and his wife, Donna Christensen; 2 nephews, Randy and Derrick Schlobohm.
A special thank you to everyone on the Oncology floor at the clinic in Rice Lake for all their care and also Dr. Husak and Dr. D’Angelo. Thank you to the wonderful Lakeview Medical Center Hospice staff and Jon Tillung at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
Memorials preferred to the Grace Episcopal Church in Rice Lake, Lakeview Medical Center Hospice or donors choice.
“I have been blessed this year by family and friends, neighbors and my medical team. I hope you’ve felt the same.” Liz Carlson
