Elizabeth Kamrath passed away on November 4, 2021, at the age of 89. Born on March 25, 1932 to Elisabeth (Liesel) Pohl, she was raised in the German-speaking area of Nixdorf, Kreis Rumburg, Regierungs-Bezirk Aussik (now Mikulášovice, Czech Republic). Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents (Franz and Elisabeth) and her brothers Franz Pohl, Gustav Pohl, and Cristal Strzyzewski. Elizabeth was forced to flee the “Sudetenland” in 1946 and to move to East Germany and, later, West Germany. In 1957, she immigrated to the United States, arriving first in New York City and then, eventually, Rice Lake. She worked for St. Joseph’s Hospital, before marrying Lloyd Kamrath, former owner of the Surplus Outlet. She also worked for McDonalds and as an elder care provider for many years. Her prime years were spent raising her four children at her home on Stout Street and participating in church-related activities. Upon retirement, she attended a missionary training school and went to Egypt and Israel. She also travelled back to Germany to visit family members. Elizabeth loved to cook, to share her faith with others, to be with her friends, and to see her children and grandchildren. Her final years were spent at Dove Health Care in Barron. Her autobiography My Life in Germany and America is archived in the European Division of the Library of Congress.
Survived by her children, Mark Kamrath (Karol); Michael Kamrath (Mary); Susan Lichtfuss (Bill), and Thomas Kamrath (KariAnn); and 10 grandchildren, Erik, Christian, Marie, Christopher, Trevor, Bradley, Erika, Nathan, Jeremiah, and Lucas. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake will be holding visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 11, followed by a private family service. Burial will take place at Nora Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.