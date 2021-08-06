Elisabeth Howard, age 90, of Rice Lake went home to her Savior on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 while surrounded by family. Lisa was born on December 6, 1930 to Josef and Katharina Probst in Wartenberg, Germany, married Thomas J. Howard Jr. on March 20, 1954, moved to the United States in July 1954, with great pride became a US Citizen on August 6, 1962, and owned and operated the Mikana (later Lisa’s) General Store, along with working as an Officer in Charge at the Post Office in Mikana, WI, for many years.
Lisa was very active in the Cedar Lake Ladies VFW and One-Fund Drive programs. Lisa also enjoyed volunteering with the Mikana Parade Committee.
She loved family time. She enjoyed cooking and baking, creating her beautiful craft work, playing cards (for hours), and visiting with friends and members of the Bungartz family. While playing cards Lisa would often laugh and state “who has more fun than we do.”
Lisa is survived by her children: Thomas (Butch) and Lorie Howard of Mikana, and Mary Jean and Bryan Kuhrt of Rice Lake; two granddaughters: Jessica Harshman (Ron) and Kelly Howard (Mark Strohmeyer). Lisa is also survived by her sister Kathe Johnson, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Christini, Katharina, Theresa, and Rosie; brothers Josef and Franz; brother-in-laws Bruce Johnson and Dick Howard; and sister-in-law Ginny Sonntag.
A special thank you to staff at Cambridge Senior Living and Hospice for the exemplary care and compassion provided to Lisa.
The family will be holding a private gathering in remembrance. A burial will take place at the Cedar Lake Cemetery in Rice Lake at a later date.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
