Elijah Bigner, age 24, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, January 21, 2021.
He was born on March 20, 1996 in Fairmont, MN to Mike and Dani Bigner. Elijah attended school in Rice Lake and graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 2014. Eli entered the United States Army in 2014 and became a Private First Class in Chemical Biological Radiological Neurological - CBRN, Homeland Security.
He loved to cook, read, take things apart to see how they work and spend time outdoors.
He is survived by his daughter, Sapphyra Lea Bigner and her mother, Amber Clarke of Rice Lake; his parents, Mike and Dani Bigner of Rice Lake; a brother, Noah Bigner of Rice Lake; a sister, Bethany Bigner of Rice Lake; grandmother, Margie Pellegal of LA; grandfather, David (Verna) Heaney of LA; three uncles, David (Zel) Heaney, Joel (Heather) Heaney and Steven (Angie) Pellegal; two aunts, Susan Bigner and Julia Mayo; great uncles, great aunts; cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Carole Bigner and Bob Bigner; uncle, Michael Heaney; aunt, Madonna (Rick) Yesnach.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Assembly of God Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Alan Klasi officiating, with Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Thursday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Wounded Warriors.
