Eleanor R. Becker, 89, of Rice Lake, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2020 at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born March 11, 1930, in New Jersey, to Beatrice Beck. Eleanor graduated from Palmyra High School in 1947.
She was married in Burlington, NJ on May 2, 1959 to Robert Charles Becker who preceded her in death on January 4, 2018.
Eleanor enjoyed crocheting and knitting, reading, gardening, watching TV, and quilling. She was a member of the Homemakers Guild; where she made hats and blankets for newborns. In her free time, Eleanor enjoyed perusing garage sales for newfound treasures.
She is survived by sons, Robert Beck of New Jersey, Charles Becker of Brill and James (Sue) Becker of Danbury; three grandchildren, Robert Beck of New Jersey, Charlene Becker of Range, Christina Becker of Rice Lake; one great-granddaughter, Victoria Beck of New Jersey; two brothers, Bill (Virginia) Pfister of New Jersey, and Harry (Eva) Pfister of New Jersey; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Becker.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake with Reverend Jason Peterson officiating. Burial was in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
