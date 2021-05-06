Eleanor Olson, age 98, of Dallas, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
She was born on June 21, 1922 in Bruce to the late Alex and Ida (Dougay) Bauman. After graduation from Rice Lake High School, she went on to Rice Lake Teachers College. She married Wesley Olson on December 22, 1947.
She taught school for many years prior to her marriage. She was an active homemaker at the family farm in Dallas while raising their three children. She was a true artist and loved making music by playing trumpet and violin in her younger years. Eleanor was a self-taught organist. It was a pleasure to listen to her play the organ they had in their house. She discovered the art of painting and firing ceramics and for several years, created beautiful ceramic pieces that she and Wesley sold at craft shows in Minnesota and Wisconsin for several years. She and Wesley enjoyed traveling through many parts of the United States in their motor home.
Surviving are her three children: Marilee (Karyl) of Hastings, MN, Christopher (Kristin) of Barron and Alexander (Mary) of Dallas; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bob; and sister, Dorothy.
We wish to thank the staff at Monroe Manor and Marshfield Clinic Health System Hospice Services - Rice Lake for the care and compassion shown during such a difficult time.
There will be no public memorial service. Memorials may be directed to Monroe Manor in Barron and Marshfield Clinic Health System Hospice Services - Ricelake@lakeviewhospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
