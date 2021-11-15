Eleanor Oexemann, 91, of Superior died Monday, November 8, 2021, at Twin Ports Health Services.
Eleanor was born on April 29, 1930, the daughter of Samuel and Helma (Dahl) Pederson.
She had worked for many years at Helzberg Diamonds where she earned certificates in Gemology and Diamontology. She also worked for Avon. She was a member of the PTA, Gloria Dei, Altar Guild and the Cub Scouts. She was artsy and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles W. Davis, Sr.; and second husband, Dr. Stanley Oexemann.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Charles Davis, Jr. of Columbia City, Indiana and Nancy Durand of Superior; grandchildren, Rachel Davis and Angela, Shannon, Mathew, and Michael Durand; great-grandchildren, Liam, Roman, Aubrey, and Elijah.
Visitation will be on Monday Nov. 15th from 10:30 until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Christ Lutheran Church, 320 N 28th St., Superior. Rev. Jerry Bernecker will officiate. Burial will be in Nora Cemetery, Rice Lake, WI.
Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.
