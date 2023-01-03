We lost our beloved 94-year-old mother, (grandmother, great-grandmother) on December 09, 2022, under the care of hospice in Mesa, Arizona.

Elaine Heames (Vanek) was born in Rice Lake on May 18, 1928, on a farm. Her great enjoyment was playing a saxophone and performing at all the high school games.

