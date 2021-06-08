Eileen Lastufka, age 86, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in Rice Lake.
She was born on May 29, 1935 in Polk County, Wisconsin to William and Ella (Christopherson) Anderson. Eileen graduated from the Amery High School in 1953. She was married for 65 years to Edward Lastufka. Eileen was a member of the Rice Lake Moose Lodge.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Lastufka; six children, Patricia (Bryon) Noeske, Steven (Patricia) Lastufka, Donald (Lauren) Lastufka, James (Jill) Lastufka, Cynthia (Giulio) Leonardelli and Karen (Thomas) Kruszka; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; three step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann (Ron) Galbraith; two brothers, Leland (Otilla) Anderson and Wendell Anderson; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers; her parents and a step granddaughter.
Graveside Services will be held at noon, Monday, June 14, 2021 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI, Father Adam Laski officiating. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
