Eileen Clark, age 84, of Madison, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison.
Eileen Lorraine Clark was born on April 10, 1936 in Amery, Wisconsin to William & Magdalena (Reyer) Klockeman. She had three sisters, Sharon, Beth and Judy. She was a graduate of Turtle Lake High School in 1954. She then continued her education at the Barron County Normal School in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, where she graduated in 1955 with a degree in teaching.
Eileen was a devoted wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was married to Walter Clark on June 6, 1959. They shared 57 years together, and even after Walt’s passing in 2016 – she still considered him the love of her life and her face brightened when she told the many stories of the time that they shared together.
So many wonderful memories come to mind when this “one of a kind,” “they broke the mold when they made her” lady is thought of. For her children, there were memories of her teaching them to sew and to do embroidery. She was the one that taught them to ride a bike and learn to drive a car. With chalk covered hands, she drew hopscotch squares on the unleveled sidewalk and jumped through the blocks with them. As a grandmother and great grandmother, she spent time feeding ducks at the city park; telling them stories of things that their parents and grandparents had done; and giving plenty of hugs… and “I love you mores!”
She worked for F.W. Woolworths for many years and then continued her employment in retail until her retirement with Farm & Fleet. Her warm smile and willing ways always made her a favorite with her co-workers and her customers.
Her marriage to Walt was her legacy though. He drove her to work, kissed her goodbye and dropped her off for her shift for years. Then, in the evening, he would pick her up; greet her with a kiss and take her out for a cup of coffee to share their day with one another. Her love for him was unending – as was his love for her.
She was a blessing to all whose lives she touched. We were all so lucky to call her mom, grandma, great grandma, sister and friend. Heaven got a wonderful, loving angel the day that she reached for God’s hand and joined eternity with Him and those who had gone before her in paradise.
Eileen is survived by her four daughters-Luella (Michael) Calkins, Jody (Angela) Clark, Penny (Dennis) LaReau and Anita (Todd) Clark; grandchildren- Scott (Lisa) Calkins, Steven Thompson, Melissa Calkins, Catlyn (Lindsey) Clark, Zachery (Heidi) Olinske, Ariana Schwetz, Mackenzie Olinske, Ashley Maggard, Sydney Dekan; great-grandchildren- Mercedez Isham, Konnor Glynn, Emma Calkins, Ella Glynn, Colton Clark, Aiden Olinske, Amber Calkins, Bryce Schwetz, Lainey Clark, Joleen Janzen and Laikyn Clark; sisters- Sharon Selle and Judy Graunke and many other relatives.
Preceding her in death are her father-William Klockeman (1982); grandson-William Clark (2005); mother-Magdalena Klockeman (2011); her husband-Walter Clark (2016) and a sister-Beth McClay (2017).
A funeral service was at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 27th at Lake Madison Lutheran Church with Rev. Philip Hofinga officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was in the church cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
