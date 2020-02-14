Edward Wing, age 68, previously of Ladysmith, Birchwood, Rice Lake, Sheboygan and currently of Mondovi, passed away at his home on February 6, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1951.
The son of Lyle and Margaret (Clemens) Wing, Edward worked for Birchwood Manufacturing and later worked for Walmart in Rice Lake for 10 years.
Edward is survived by his sons, Edward "Eddy" and Jared; special friend, Wanda; brother, Mike of Birchwood; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, John; step brother and step sister Kenny and Ruth Stoffregan. Also sister Janet.
