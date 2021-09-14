Edward L Tillman, age 45, a resident of Barron, Wisconsin, and formerly of Dairyland, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, August 12, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN after a lifetime of health challenges.
Edward was born on June 30, 1976, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. Shortly after his birth, he and his family moved to Dairyland where he attended the Cozy Corner Elementary School, and later would graduate from Webster High School in 1994. After school, he moved to Superior for a time until moving to Rice Lake, where he lived with his sister and her family, until he purchased his home in Barron.
Edward is survived by his son Jonathan Tillman of Rice Lake, WI, daughter Rebecca Tillman of Barron, WI, 4 grandchildren, parents Fran and Connie Reinhardt of Dairyland, WI, sisters: Pat (John) Busch of Rice Lake, WI, Debbie (Joe) Dalpiaz of Superior, WI, Laura (Scott) Fesenmaier, of MN, brothers: Robert (Jean) Luepke of Hartford, WI, William (Connie) Luepke of Minong, WI, Kevin (Dyana) Reinhardt of Clinton, MT, Mark (Alicia) Reinhardt of Centuria, WI, Brad Reinhardt of Webster, WI, 5 nieces, and 8 nephews.
Edward is preceded in death by his grandparents Ed and Sylvia Pomeranski, and great aunt Helen Tschida.
A graveside service for Edward Tillman will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the River Hill Cemetery in Dairyland with Pastor Ben Kidder officiating. A time of gathering for friends and family will follow at the Dairyland Town Hall.
Online memories and or Condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
