Edward “Ed” Joseph Belsan Jr., age 86, of Birchwood, WI, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021 in Rice Lake, WI.

He was born on April 29, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Alice (Casey) Belsan.  

Ed graduated from St. Rita Catholic High School in Chicago, IL. He entered the United States Navy in 1953 and served during the Korean Conflict being Honorably Discharged in 1957.  He was married to Mary Louise Tobin on September 21, 1957 in Chicago, IL, where they lived for many years before moving to Birchwood, WI in 1981.

In Chicago he worked for many years for Wilson Freight Company and then became the rural mail carrier in Birchwood, WI.  

Ed and Mary Lou loved to travel during their 53 years of marriage. Ed loved hunting and fishing, having traveled annually to Lake Chetac over his lifetime.

He is survived by three sons, Ed (Tina) Belsan of Wichita, KS, Mike Belsan of Chicago, IL and Joe (Nancy) Belsan of Bartlett, IL; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Belsan; his parents, Edward and Alice Belsan; a brother, John Horacek; two sisters, Dorothy Barrett and Alice Riccio.

A celebration of his life was held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.  Burial and Military Rites will be held by Father Ed Anderson and the Birchwood American Legion Post at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Woodlawn Cemetery in Birchwood, WI.  

To plant a tree in memory of Edward Belsan, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments