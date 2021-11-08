Edward Buckwalter Sr., 80, of Rice Lake passed away November 1, 2021. He was born May 9, 1941 in Mt. Carroll, IL to Donald 'Buck' Buckwalter and Viola Hada.
Edward spent most of his life traveling the United Sates in an 18 wheeler. His hobbies included building models, truck and tractor pulls, hunting, fishing, and tinkering with his lawn tractor.
Edward is survived by his life partner, Catherine; children, Theresa, Edward 'Butch' Jr. and David; stepchildren, Carolyn, Kaye, Gari, and Cindy; brother, Larry; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family and friends.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Viola and his stepmother, Helen; two brothers, Donald and Zane; sister, Phillis; first wife, Violet; son, Christopher; stepdaughter, Denise; grandsons, Josh and Ethan; and great-grandchildren, Ashton and Nevaeh.
A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. November 20th at the St. Jude's Catholic Church Parish Hall in New Auburn, WI.
