Edna Feidt, 94, of Almena died Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was born November 20, 1925, in Rice Lake, WI to Alvin and Mabel (Bryngelson) Hegna. She was married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Almena on November 13, 1948, to George Feidt who preceded her in death on April 25, 1999.
Edna was born on November 20, 1925, to Alvin and Mabel Hegna in Barron County. She was raised in Barron and graduated high school there.
After graduating high school she worked briefly in Chicago, and at various interesting jobs (Corktown in Almena). In 1948 she married George, and they farmed and raised their two children in Almena. She was also busy with church activities like choir and altar society as well as other community organizations such as 4-H, Barron Hospital Auxiliary and Barron County Homemakers. She volunteered at the Pioneer Museum in Cameron. Edna was also a faithful blood donor, was active with the Red Hat Society, enjoyed gardening, quilting and playing cards with family and friends as well as fishing with grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter; Pattye (Rick) Miller; son, Tom (Lynn) Feidt; grandchildren, Jodi (Karl) Klare, Kelly (Candie) Miller, Mandi Miller, Aaron (Stacey) Feidt, Andy Feidt, Arik (Whitney) Feidt; great-grandchildren, Jonas, Carter, Sawyer, Jorey, Gage, Eli, Alyx, Reeve, Brynn and Zane; brother, Alvin Hegna; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Feidt and her sister, Gladys Mohn.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Almena with Father Tom Thompson officiating.
Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the Mass on Saturday at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.