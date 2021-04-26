Edith Giese, 75, of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday April 18, 2021 at Heritage Lakeside.
She was born on October 7, 1945 in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Lyman and Esther (Johnson) Giese. Edie graduated from the Whitehall High School in 1964 and then she attended Winona Secretarial School. She lived and worked in Madison prior to moving to Rice Lake in 1973 when she started her career at the Lakeview Medical Center. Edie began her career as the Manager of Medical Records and Quality followed by her final position as the Medical Staff Services Coordinator until her retirement in 2002.
Edie volunteered after her retirement and up until the time of her passing at the Marshfield Medical Center Surgical Lounge, Rice Lake Free Clinic and at the Red Barn Theatre. Edie was active in the Bethany Lutheran Church and was President of the Elizabeth Circle.
Edie was blessed in life with a wonderful group of friends that she made many memories crafting and exploring with who have always been by her side.
She is survived by two brothers, Kenneth Giese and Lloyd (Christine) Giese of Whitehall, WI; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyman and Esther Giese; a brother and sister-in- law, David (Judith) Giese; and a sister-in-law, Marlys Giese.
At Edie’s request there is no funeral or celebration of life gathering. She asked that you take a moment to reflect on your memories of her privately. Memorials can be sent to the charity of your choice.
Private interment will be at the Pigeon Creek Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Pigeon Falls WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting with the arrangements.
