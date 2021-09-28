Duke Robert Nelson - 59 years of age, was born in Los Angeles, California; raised in American Fork, Utah and Oak Creek, Wisconsin. He left his home town of Oak Creek and enlisted in the United States Navy.
We could espouse that Duke first and foremost was a protector of his family, community and nation - which is true.
We could tell you that we believe that he was a faithful, honest, and hardworking husband, father, papa, brother, uncle, friend, and neighbor. Again, all true.
But let us tell you about the man:
Duke was an unapologetic pro-military, pro-law enforcement, pro-guns and pro-life follower of Christ. When asked by those who did not subscribe to his political standpoint how he slept at night Duke would reply “With my eyes closed”. If you didn’t agree with his viewpoints when he was alive he didn’t care - so much more so now that he’s gone.
Sarcasm was an art form that Duke served up daily to anyone lucky enough to talk with him!
Duke never apologized for himself. God made and groomed him into the man he would become and accepted others for who God had made them - who was he to argue?
An avid sci-fi fan, fisherman, bow hunter, and cribbage player, Duke made time to teach community members living with any type of disability how to enjoy the outdoors and card games. His uncanny ability in math made him virtually unbeatable in cribbage.
A Navy veteran, he traveled around the world by sea aboard several frigates from 1980 to 1991. Duke served his country for over a decade culminating in his becoming a weapons expert and small arms instructor earning the rank Gunner’s Mate Guns Second Class Petty Officer. Duke never needed to tout that he was a sharp shooter; he simply knew he could and would protect those he loved. Post military service, he and his family settled into Rice Lake where he worked for over 18 years at McCain’s Foods as a Maintenance Engineer before retiring in 2018.
Duke is survived by his favorite wife (he may or may not have had one or two others) Jane Marie Hill, six kids who he loved unconditionally but drove him absolutely crazy: Mary (Kent) Nedland, Michael Hill (Konnie Baker), Robert Nelson, Matthew Hill, Brent Nelson, and Brandon (Selena) Nelson; five grandchildren: Tesla, Jadyn, Cameron, Draco and Faraday; Brothers Chuck (Shelly) Nelson and Matthew Nelson; Sister: Naomi Nelson; Sister-in-law: Brenda Nelson; friends who became his family: Bernice Nichols, Bruce and Janie Nichols, Doreen Nichols, Stephen and Buffi Mitchell along with many nieces, nephews and his children’s friends adopted into his and Jane’s family along the way. Jane’s only boyfriend Duke would ever allow in their bed: “Patch” his 19 year old cat; six-grandpups, Letty, Juniper, Mia, Jax, Jet and Loki and one grand-cat: Nala.
Duke is preceded in death by 2 children - Jon and Jen; 2 grandchildren-Willow and Leo; brother Mark Scott Nelson and sister Christina Ann (Spersrud) Brede; Rod Nichols; Parents Duke and Ann (Wells) Nelson and Grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Nelson and one grand-pup: Rusty Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Appleyards Home for Funerals in Rice Lake on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. open to family and friends. Private family interment at Spooner Veterans Memorial Cemetery will take place prior to the Celebration of Life.
