Duane Edward Rogstad

Duane Rogstad, 76 of Rice Lake, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, March 13th with family by his side after a long battle with cancer.
Duane was born September 4th, 1944 in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, the son of Einar and Emilie Rogstad. Duane graduated Rice Lake High School in 1962, and married Peggy Jean Coleman June 6, 1964 where together they raised two children.
He went on to peruse a Master Plumbers degree and was the co-owner of Mally’s Plumbing Inc. for over 34 years until retirement at the age of 71.
Duane was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at his cabin with his family. He was an extremely hard worker; skilled in many trades and always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Einar and Emilie; his oldest brother, Lanny Rogstad; sister, Karen Krauser; brother, Donald Rogstad; and nephew Charles Hulbert. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his son, Darren Rogstad (Pam); his daughter, Karri Regez (Tom); his sister, Renee Mathews; his brother, Ron Rogstad (Donna); his grandsons, Phillip Rogstad and Zachary Rogstad; sister-in-laws, Linda Hulbert (Don) and Nina Davies (Doug) and many other nephews and nieces.
The family looks forward to a celebration of Duane’s life this summer in Rice Lake, WI. Friends and family may offer condolences online at Jon Tillung Facebook page. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
Duane was a loving and caring man who will be missed by all who knew him.
