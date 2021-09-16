DR. WILLIAM EDWIN ANDERSON, M.D., OB-GYN was given life by his Creator and was born on April 12, 1937 to Edwin Carl and Geraldine (Danekas) in Racine, WI. He was given new life through water and the Word when he was baptized at Atonement Lutheran Church on October 10, 1937 and was catechized and confirmed at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer on March 18, 1951, both of which reside in Racine, WI.
Bill grew up in Racine and made yearly summer trips to his cousin’s farm in Iowa, establishing cherished memories that he retained and recounted with clarity to his final days. He took to his studies and was an excellent writer. After graduating from Washington Park High School in 1955, he attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he first pledged to Beta Beta Beta (Pre-Dental), then pledged himself in marriage to his first wife, Bonnie. God blessed their union with four children.
After graduating from Wartburg College in 1957, he attended the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine, Madison, WI, where he earned his Doctorate of Medicine in 1963. During his internship at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, MN, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on June 10, 1962 as a 1st Lieutenant Regular (Medical Corps). During his service as a medical officer, he was stationed in Oregon, Denver, where he completed his residency in Obstetrics & Gynecology at Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Aurora, CO, and finally Florida, where he held the rank of Major and served as second in command at the hospital at Patrick Air Force Base.
In 1971, Bill entered private practice at Pare’ and Anderson, in Stuart, Florida, as an obstetrician-gynecologist. He performed countless surgeries and delivered thousands of babies over a career spanning nearly 30 years. During his active practice in Stuart, he held many positions, including Chief of Surgery, and became known for his creative excellence in surgery, knowledge and detailed memory, medical expertise and bedside manner. He was a strong advocate for his many patients, making a point to take time with them and following up to make sure they were cared for. Bill became a widower shortly after retiring from his medical practice in Florida to his lake property in Wisconsin.
Bill was further blessed by the marriage to his second wife, Patti, sharing the last twenty-four years together. They traveled to several scenic locations, including Orcus Island, Washington, where they sailed and fished for salmon off the shores of Queen Charlotte Islands (which remained a permanent fixture in his Weather Channel location favorites), New Zealand and Australia. Bill and Patti adopted and loved five dogs and two cats and viewed many a sunset on the lake.
Bill had a passion for books and reading and amassed an impressive personal library. He was a highly skilled golfer, having played for Wartburg College as the team’s first seed player, a collector of stamps as a youngster into adulthood, a sailor, captaining a two keel Westerly and a small red speedster christened the Gooberpea, and dabbled as an architect and artist. He was an avid follower of golf, formula 1 racing, football and, for a do not disturb three-week period every July, Tour de France cycling. Bill filled in the most challenging crossword puzzles on a daily basis, enjoyed reading the obituaries in three newspapers each day, and listened to and loved music – classical, jazz, big band and old, oldies, a number of which he could recite verse by verse, largely in tune. He loved fine food and was quite the gourmet cook and kitchen captain. Bill very much enjoyed watching his four grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as “Poppy”, play in and around the lake and hearing of their activities and achievements. He loved each of them dearly.
Bill loved living in the north woods and enjoyed the change of each season. The flower gardens in spring and summer and the snow piles in winter all gave him true joy. He and Patti maintained a buffet of feed outside that drew a constant parade of wildlife. Not a day went by that he missed watching the deer, birds and those darn turkeys that trampled the hosta plants on their way to the pile of black oil sunflower seeds! Bill did so enjoy watching all the visiting creatures great and small and would occasionally say, “I’m quite content, here.”
Bill died peacefully at his home in the presence of his wife, son and sister-in-law on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the age of 84, after enjoying God’s many blessings in this earthly life. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Marshfield Clinic Home Care & Hospice for all their expert care.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Carl and Geraldine; first wife, Bonnie; and son, David. Bill is survived by his wife, Patti Anderson, daughters, Rebecca Morgan and Teresa (Malcolm) McNett, son, William (Julie) Anderson II, and grandchildren, Jonathan and James Morgan, Christina (Freddie) Galley and William Anderson III.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School Scholarship Fund in William Anderson’s name. 111 W. Marshall Street, Rice Lake, WI 54868.
Visitation Friday, September 17, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., with Military Honors at 3 o’clock.
Bill will be laid to rest on Saturday, September 18, 2021, 1:00 PM, with Graveside Service at Graceland Cemetery, Racine, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.