Dr. Michael Gannon, 86, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2021, surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Nancy, and his five children, James, Chris, Shauna, Mike, and Tim.
Mike was xborn in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, one of seven children. After obtaining his degrees in Dentistry and Orthodontics, Mike set up practice in Crystal Lake, Illinois in the late 60’s. He served as the first president of the McHenry County Dental Society in 1967-1968. He very much enjoyed interacting with all of his patients over the many years until his retirement in the 1990s. He also enjoyed being around students and for many years taught in the dental clinics at Marquette and Northwestern Universities, often developing mentoring relationships with his students. He was also very proud of his service in the Army where he was able to help treat servicemembers at Tripler Hospital in Oahu, Hawaii.
Mike was a very creative person who had an unconventional way at looking at things in life, which led him (and thus his family) to become involved in many fun and interesting endeavors. This included moving his family to a fully functioning farm in Crystal Lake (with cattle, chickens, horses, crops) where many of his children’s friends worked in the summer months, sailing his A scow boat on Lake Geneva, and running marathons, just to name a few.
But later in life, he was most happy being with his wife Nancy and his beloved Rottweiler dogs on the beach in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, and spending time reminiscing with his children about the fun and interesting times from years gone by. He had a full life and presented his family with amazing opportunities, leaving them with entertaining stories that the family will cherish forever.
Mike is survived by his wife, Nancy, his sister, Judy, his children, James (Diane), Chris (Kristin), Shauna (Brad), Mike (Janice) and Tim (Jenn); his grandkids (Sam, Abby, Maddie, Emma, Sarah, Emme, Grace, and Lanie); and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to JourneyCare Foundation @ www.journeycare.org.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.