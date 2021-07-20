Dr. Lowell Kristensen, of Eau Claire, went to meet his Lord Jesus on July 1st, 2021.
Lowell was born in 1928 in Ryder, ND to Rev. and Inga Kristensen. He graduated from Rolette ND High School. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and of Yale Medical School in New Haven, Connecticut. He practiced the Art and Science of Family Medicine in the Rice Lake area for 40 years.
Lowell married Shirley Ries on August 26th, 1950. They have celebrated 70 + years together. Lowell and Shirley were blessed with four children. Lowell loved all of his family. He treasured the many wonderful memories made over their lifetime together. His faith and family were central to his life. Lowell and Shirley enjoyed their many travels together including their trip to Israel and trips to Banff, Jasper and Alaska with family.
He was loved by so many and will be missed by all who loved him.
Lowell is survived by the love of his life, Shirley; children: John (LouAnne), Kathi (Gary), Steve (Hildonia); daughter-in-law Susan; sister Connie Gregory; sister-in-law’s: Florence Kristensen and Marilyn Kristensen; nine grandchildren: Angie, Jen, Eric, Kayla, Karl, Graham, Meagan, Alexandria and Ruth; four great grandchildren: David, Norah, Adrienne and Aurora; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Dr. David Kristensen; his brothers, Luther and Bob; and brother-in-law, Samuel Gregory.
There will be a private celebration of life with family at the Northern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
